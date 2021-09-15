Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 370565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

