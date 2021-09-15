Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 2,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,442. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMI. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

