HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 288.2% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,511,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HQGE remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,420,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,618,391. HQ Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About HQ Global Education
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for HQ Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HQ Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.