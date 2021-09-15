HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 288.2% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,511,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HQGE remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,420,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,618,391. HQ Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About HQ Global Education

HQ Global Education, Inc is a scientific research development company, which focuses on the industrial hemp and Cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturing industry. It provides data, intelligence, and education of the industrial CBD industry in the US. The company’s proprietary educational database serves as a primary source of up-to-date information required by CBD manufacturers, distributors, and researchers in order to create the proper strains for their formulations.

