Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $292.28 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,010 shares of company stock worth $13,018,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.