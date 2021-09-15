Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.44 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

KNX opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

