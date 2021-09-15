Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

BAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. 242,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,445,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

