736 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after purchasing an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after acquiring an additional 311,847 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

