TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 5,494 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $142,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,245.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 942,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 872,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,774,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. 68,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,705. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.