TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 6,037 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 562,681 shares of the company traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

