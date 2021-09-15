TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 280.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of SIGA Technologies worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,718. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $491.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

