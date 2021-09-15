River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. 5,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,560. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

