River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,145 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 345,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,348. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

