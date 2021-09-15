Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,253 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 114.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.