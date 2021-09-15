Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,075 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

