Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $167.20

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FRPT stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at $22,337,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,952 shares of company stock worth $3,011,290. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

