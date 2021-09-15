Brokerages Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price at $18.57

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $999.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

