Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 75,072 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 75,072 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $55,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

