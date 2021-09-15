Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on October 13th

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NYSE KRC opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

