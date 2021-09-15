Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 116.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,374 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.37% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $27,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,759 shares of company stock worth $3,128,766 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

