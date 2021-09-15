Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,888 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

