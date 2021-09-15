U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,758 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $69,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 60,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 41,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $20,455,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.