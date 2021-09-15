Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

