Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years.
Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
