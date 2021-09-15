Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $66.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.42 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Edison International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 375,474 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 724.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

