VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $47.12 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $47.12 million and approximately $41.73 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00064699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00150046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00796905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00046692 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

