River Road Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 268,344 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 268,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sysco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

