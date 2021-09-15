River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,860 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.90% of Barrett Business Services worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

