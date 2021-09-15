Standard Bank Group Limited (SGBLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4056 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.
About Standard Bank Group
