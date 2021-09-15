Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

ASPU opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

