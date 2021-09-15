Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 8,361 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.88. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.