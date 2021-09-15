Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,386 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.35.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $604.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.74. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $296.17 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.