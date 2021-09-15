Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 10,023 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $97,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $296.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.28 and its 200 day moving average is $260.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

