Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $308.60 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 717,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $446.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

