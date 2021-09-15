Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Up 232.3% in August

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Weidai stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Weidai has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weidai by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Weidai in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weidai in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weidai in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd. develops software applications for financial services. The company was founded by Hong Yao in February 2010 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

