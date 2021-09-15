Empirical Finance LLC Invests $828,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

