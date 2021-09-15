Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 68,988 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $36,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $427.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average is $238.96.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $108,460,200. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

