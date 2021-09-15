Cibc World Markets Corp Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,630,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $835,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

