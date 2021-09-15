NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

NUVA opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,026.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.54.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

