Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,090,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $169.93 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.