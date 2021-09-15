Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

NYSE PSX opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.