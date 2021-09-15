Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

