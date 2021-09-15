NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $420,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,958.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,910.68.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

