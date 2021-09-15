Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,088 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $344,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

