Widercoin Market Cap Hits $424,165.62 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $424,165.62 and $44,962.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00075620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00122644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00180557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,536.60 or 0.99885330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.54 or 0.07157923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00862534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

