AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,567.06.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,563.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,593.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,477.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

