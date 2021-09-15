Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

