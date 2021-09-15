Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.52.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $300.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

