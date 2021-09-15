Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $194,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after acquiring an additional 288,757 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

