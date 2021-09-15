Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.