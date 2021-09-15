MCF Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 252,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $89.27 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.