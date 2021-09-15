Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $287.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.38 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

